Hilary Duff Shares BTS Pic of 'How I Met Your Father' Cast

Hilary Duff is excited to be on the set of her latest project! The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes pic from the set of Hulu's How I Met Your Father.

Duff can't help but smile in the photo, as she sits surrounded by her co-stars, Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley and Brandon Micheal Hall.

"Who’s ready for us???" Duff captioned the cute shot. "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…."

Raisa, Tran and Hall shared pics from the set too, with the women sharing group shots as well as a selfie with Duff, and Hall including a video of his script in his post.

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: The story of how I met (THE CAST of) How I Met Your Father," Raisa captioned her post, with Tran writing, "on our way to meet father."

Meanwhile Hall wrote, "Look at all these beautiful individuals that’s about to make a hit show!"

How I Met Your Father will be set in the near future with Duff's Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his dad. Through its signature narrative voiceovers, How I Met Your Father goes "back in time" to 2021, where Sophie and her group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options in New York City.

After Duff's April casting announcement, in June, Hulu revealed that Lowell will play Jesse, one of the main friends in the group. Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver, is smart, has an edge and is cynical about love.

The rest of the cast was announced earlier this month. Sharma will play Jesse's best friend and roommate, Sid, a new bar owner who plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism. Tran will play Ellen, Jesse's adopted sister who just moved to New York from a small farming town after breaking up with her wife.

Additionally, Raisa will star as Valentina, Sophie's roommate and an aspiring stylist, who's impulsive and adventurous. At the start of the series, Valentina will just have returned from London Fashion week with Charlie, who will be played by Ainsley.

Ainsley's character, who's the son of conservative aristocrats that's been stuck in a rich person's bubble his whole life, is described as a great guy and an aspiring model who's in love with Valentina.

Shortly after the August casting announcement, Deadline reported that Hall will play Ian, Sophie's handsome, smart and funny Tinder match.

Back in May, Duff shared during an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that the series will tie in with the original How I Met Your Mother and hopefully feature guest appearances by the original cast.

"I mean, the script was so good," Duff said about what attracted her to the project. "I literally called and I was like, 'Please, yes, please have them pick me.' I don't want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit. But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast."

How I Met Your Mother starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris. It ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014.

