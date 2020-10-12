Hilary Duff Celebrates Pregnancy Body While Mourning Toned Figure

Hilary Duff is getting real about missing her pre-pregnancy body. The Younger star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to look back at the toned physique she had a few months ago, before getting pregnant with her third child.

Duff, 33, announced in October that she was expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. The pair are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Banks. Duff is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"Would be lying if I told you I didn't miss this body," the actress wrote alongside a throwback snap of herself in the kitchen, showing off her tight abs a curve-hugging look.

"Particularly this one," Duff then captioned a pic of herself in a one-piece.

However, Duff also noted that her current body is functioning just as it should be. "But this one is working hard and doing pretty cool things for our little/big family and I'm super grateful and excited about that!" she wrote alongside a mirror selfie, showing off her baby bump.

The star then posted a poll, asking fans to guess whether she's expecting a baby girl or boy.

Duff was recently cleared to spend time with her family after she was exposed to COVID-19. The actress revealed on social media last month that she was quarantining to protect herself and others.

