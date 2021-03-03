Hilary Duff Calls Scrapped 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot a 'Big Disappointment'

Hilary Duff is opening about the Lizzie McGuire reboot that never happened.

During her guest appearance on Wednesday's Good Morning America, the 33-year-old actress shared her hopes for what her beloved character, Lizzie McGuire, would be up to today. Duff starred in the original Disney Channel series from 2001 to 2013.

"I think she would be quirky, I think that she would struggle with confidence, but I think at the end of the day, she finds her footing," Duff said. "That's what’s so lovely about her, and that's what is so relatable, is that she doesn't have all the answers right away, but she's on the right path."

"It was a big disappointment, obviously," Duff added of the reboot getting scrapped. "I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot. It was a really special two weeks of my life."

As ET previously reported, Lizzie McGuire was first announced to be getting a reboot on Disney+ in August 2019, and a first look at the series was shared in January 2020. Duff was set to reprise her role as Lizzie, who was now a millennial navigating life in New York City. The character was on the cusp of her 30th birthday, working her dream job as the apprentice to a top designer and dating her dream man. She also still had 13-year-old Lizzie blabbering around in her head.

Back in December, however, Duff took to Instagram to announce that the highly anticipated reboot was no longer happening.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me," she wrote at the time. "I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work, but sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves," she continued. "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

Hear more in the video below.