Hilarie Burton to Play Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Wife on 'The Walking Dead'

Hilarie Burton is coming to The Walking Dead.

Burton will join her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, on the zombie drama series as a guest star in one of the additional episodes from season 10, AMC has confirmed to ET. The network also confirmed that Burton will portray Lucille, the late wife of Morgan's character, Negan.

The casting news comes two months after AMC announced that the hit show is ending after 11 seasons. Like many productions, The Walking Dead was hit with delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the final season will feature 24 episodes that are scheduled to air from 2021 until late 2022.

After the show takes its final bow, fans can look forward to The Walking Dead spinoff series, which is expected to debut in 2023, and an anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead.

Morgan joined The Walking Dead in 2016, making his first appearance in the season 6 finale. The following year, ET spoke with Morgan and Burton on the Golden Globes red carpet, where Burton revealed why she loves her husband's character on the show.

“It's made him good cop at home,” Burton shared. “He gets all his bad cop stuff out of the way at work and then he comes home and he's happy dad.”

Burton and Morgan tied the knot last year, but the couple began dating in 2009, and have two children together. Morgan told ET that their kids think he’s “cool” because he's on the show, while Burton joked, “The key to success with home is to be a crazy person on TV.”

Appearing on The Walking Dead together will be the duo’s latest joint collaboration with AMC after hosting the weekly video series Friday Night in With the Morgans.