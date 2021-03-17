Hilaria Baldwin Shares the Photos She Sends Husband Alec Baldwin When They're Fighting

Hilaria Baldwin has a sure-fire way to diffuse arguments between herself and her husband, Alec Baldwin. The 37-year-old podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the two photos she sends Alec in the middle of a fight.

The first pic featured Hilaria standing with her leg propped up while breastfeeding one of the six children she and Alec share. The couple is parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 6 months, and newborn Lucia.

"When Alec and I have immature arguments and I get a frustrated text... I decide to respond with ridiculously random/non sequitur photos like this," she wrote. "Try it... totally diffuses the convo and they can't help but laugh."

If the first pic doesn't work, Hilaria tries the method again, this time opting to send a photo of herself with the whole family. In the hilarious shot, Hilaria holds one baby while stirring something on the stove.

Her other kids are scattered around the kitchen, with one minding a pot of his own, another holding the other baby, one crying and the last spraying a disinfectant.

"And then if it... doesn't solve the problem, I call in backup and we send this," Hilaria explained. "Don't worry, nothing is plugged in, turned on, lit on fire, or whatever you are concerned of."

Hilaria's funny reveal comes the same month that she and Alec welcomed their sixth child together via surrogate, which they decided to do after a 2019 pregnancy loss.

"When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," Hilaria wrote of her two youngest children, Eduardo and Lucia. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief -- braver than us... and they held out hope."

"To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process," she added. "I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us... María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives -- almost like twins, we love you so much."

