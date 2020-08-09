Here's Your First Look at NBC's Social Distancing Comedy 'Connecting...' (Exclusive)

As social distancing continues to be the new norm, NBC is rolling out Connecting..., a half-hour comedy filmed entirely on iPhones during quarantine. The fall series follows a group of friends who, like many of us, try to stay connected (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these current times.

From Blindspot creator Martin Gero and executive producer Brendan Gall, Connecting... stars Otmara Marrero (Crackle’s StartUp), Parvesh Cheena (Outsourced, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Keith Powell (30 Rock), Jill Knox (Keith Broke a Leg), Shakina Nayfack (Transparent), Ely Henry (Suburgatory) and Preacher Lawson (America’s Got Talent).

See the poster for NBC's Connecting..., exclusively at ET, below.

NBC

While series about social distancing are not a new thing (CBS' All Rise aired a Zoom finale, Freeform premiered the four-part Love in the Time of Corona, HBO will launch its 90-minute monologue Coastal Elites, to name just a few), what sets Connecting... apart is the fact that it was filmed all on iPhone 11s that were provided to the actors by production.

The actors, all following social distancing guidelines, shot in their individual homes while being directed on Zoom.

Production also provided "shooting kits" and every night would collect the kits to begin the post-production process. Like other social distancing shows, the actors were also responsible for the set design, lighting, wardrobe and other aspects of production.

Connecting... premieres Thursday, Oct. 1 on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.