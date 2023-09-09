Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo! The couple announced the birth of their second child together on Tuesday.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Florence Likan Golding, last month on September 9. However, their newborn faced medical complications including difficulty breathing, and was put on a “10-day course of antibiotics.”

Golding took to Instagram to share the news of Florence's birth and chronicle her birth story. He wrote, "The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other."

Details of the birth were shared on Liv's website, revealing that she was checked into the hospital a day after her original due date because of heavy bleeding.

Fearing that she would need to undergo a c-section, "My doctor came in and said, luckily, that I had the option to push, but the baby would have to be born right away," Liv revealed. "In 3 pushes Florence Likan Golding was born at 7lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23."

Liv went on to explain how her baby needed to be incubated after experiencing trouble breathing. "Daddy Henry oversaw as she was PICC lined and intubated," she wrote.

Adding to the stress, Liv herself was admitted to the hospital for a blood infection 3 days after giving birth.

Both Liv and Florence have now made a full recovery.

Golding and Lo met on New Year's Day in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot in Malaysia in August 2016.

The Crazy Rich Asians star announced they were expecting their first child together back in November 2020, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Lyla, in March 2021. Golding shared the good news on Instagram then as well.

"This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you ♥️," Golding wrote next to a photo of him and Lo staring down at their baby.

When ET spoke with the actor two months later, he gushed about fatherhood.

"She's a great baby," he said. "... Literally every single day she changes. Something new comes out, she looks at you differently, she smiles. It melts your heart."

The new mom also shared some snaps of their newborn, including a few behind-the-scenes moments from the birth.

"On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being)," Lo wrote. "I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise “I’ll be back” xx."

Ahead of their second little one's arrival, the couple shared a peek at their intimate babymoon in early August, marking one of their last vacations as a family of three.

"We are so excited to meet you! 🫶✨ #babymoon," Lo wrote alongside a video of Golding kissing her belly. "Coincidentally 8.8 is Father’s Day in Taiwan and an event called the Lion’s Gate Portal 'opens' in the sky 🌌 Journaled under the stars to bring in all the good things for this little one."

A month before that, Lo went on a babymoon to Oahu, Hawaii, without her hubby, which she described as a journey to "relinquish some of my attachment to Lyla in order to nurture new life," she wrote on her wellness site.

"On the last beach of Oahu, floating in the salty ocean with my arms wide open and free, I felt the tether of responsibility that I grip so tightly start to loosen," she wrote. "During the last 4 years, I had a miscarriage, moved continents, sold a company, given birth, became a mother, studied breathwork, and lactation counseling, and started WOMOM. Accolades that I am extremely proud of myself for, but as far as what gives me joy outside of "what I do" -- well, I couldn't remember what they were. Motherhood, as important and all-consuming as it is, is a phase. The woman, other than a mother, that part of me was foggy."

She concluded: "As my trip came to a close, after a week away, I definitely felt ready to go home. Having never missed my family before, it's certainly a strange feeling, but a welcome sign of a healthy relationship. My purpose for being in Hawaii ended at my friend's baby's party and, I was ready to board the plane home. Everything felt perfect like it was meant to be. I felt spoiled and lucky to have been able to take this time for myself -- ultimately going home as a mother ready to give birth to baby #2."

Congratulations to the happy family!