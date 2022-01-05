Heidi Montag Shares Honest Message About Trying for Baby No. 2: 'Never Thought It Would Be So Hard'

Heidi Montag is being open and honest about her motherhood journey. The 35-year-old reality star and her husband, Spencer Pratt, have been trying to have a second child for more than year, and Montag got real on Tuesday about the difficult process while also sharing several photos of her and Pratt's 4-year-old son, Gunner.

"So thankful for my angel🙏🏼 I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle! ❤️" Montag captioned the sweet pics.

This isn't the first time Montag has opened up about her desire to give Gunner a sibling and what a challenge a second pregnancy has been for her and Pratt.

In August 2021, The Hills: New Beginnings star documented having a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove uterine polyps, which are noncancerous growths attached to the inner wall of the uterus that can be associated with infertility, according to Mayo Clinic.

"I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant... I'm excited. Please, God, I pray that I'll be able to get pregnant after this," she shared at the time.

In May 2021, ET spoke with Montag and Pratt about their struggles to get pregnant with a second child, which Pratt partially blamed on the drama of the show.

"Usually these shows are a lot -- for us -- more fun to film. This is the most stressful shooting of anything we've done," he said at the time. "I don't think it's anything to do with anything other than Heidi was so stressed out, dealing with more drama from behind the scenes, on camera, so I think that's why we haven't been able to get pregnant."

Montag talked a lot about trying to conceive in the show's second season, bringing home lots of pregnancy tests and getting candid about the emotional process.

"It's been a really tough year. Spencer and I have been trying to get pregnant, which obviously hasn't happened yet. Our finances have really been struggling because of COVID," Montag said in a July 2021 episode.

The couple has long been open about wanting a second child, telling ET in October 2019 that they wanted to start trying to conceive "in the next few months."