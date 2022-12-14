Heidi Montag Says She'd 'Love' to Reunite With Lauren Conrad to Rehash 'The Hills' Drama (Exclusive)

Heidi Montag is moving forward in her life with husband Spencer Pratt and their adorable family, but she's also taking a trip down memory lane. The 36-year-old reality star has joined The Hills Rewatch podcast, Was It Real?, alongside former co-stars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge and Frankie Delgado, where she will be rewatching and reliving some of her most iconic moments from the hit MTV series.

"I'm having very mixed emotions. I'm hoping it will be therapeutic," Heidi tells ET's Cassie DiLaura of the rewatch during an exclusive sit-down with Spencer and their newborn son, Ryker. "But it's hard because some stuff was staged, some stuff was real, some stuff was staged then became real."

Heidi plans to break down the series scene-by-scene to share what moments were staged and what moments were real. She also says she'd love to have her former friend and co-star, Lauren Conrad, as a guest on the show. Conrad recently appeared alongside Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti for the Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, Back to the Beach.

"I would love to sit there and talk to Lauren about everything," Heidi says of the past drama. "I think for her and I it was just so contingent on one main event. That whole, 'You know what you did' event. Things kind of fell out from there. But then we didn't have so much communication. But I think for us, we're both moms and things are different so I do feel like one day... I mean, I've talked to her since The Hills afterwards. I have no hard feelings. I certainly wish her the best."

She and Spencer note that 16 years later, they are "definitely the winners" of the show due to their lengthy relationship.

But will they let their sons Gunner, 5, and newborn Ryker watch the show that made them famous one day?

"I don't think our boys will watch The Hills one day. I think it'll be so outdated," Heidi explains. "I think they'll see memes and TikToks. I just think the world is changing."

Gunner, who appeared on the reboot series, The Hills: New Beginnings, "loves" being in front of the camera.

"Gunner's ready for his own YouTube channel!" Heidi quips of her oldest son.

As for the main thing that viewers don't understand about their relationship after years on TV, Heidi says, "I think what people always missed about our relationship is the humor in it. It's pretty comical."