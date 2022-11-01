Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Leni Makes Her Debut at Mom's Annual Halloween Party (Exclusive)

Finally celebrating Halloween in star-studded style! Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum, hit up her famous mom's iconic Halloween party this year and was super excited to get to be involved.

Leni, 18, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the over-the-top costume party on Monday at Moxy NYC Lower East Side, and she admitted she had been looking forward to this night for years.

"It's my first time, I'm so excited! I'm like shaking I'm so excited," shared Leni, who rocked an impressive black latex Catwoman costume to the event. "I've been begging to come for years and now I live here and my mom is like, 'It's only right if you come!' And I'm so excited to be here!"

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Leni also dished on her choice of costume, explaining, "I was Catwoman last year, and it was a very last minute thing. I got my costume the morning of Halloween. So I thought I should redo it and step it up a bit."

As for her mom's elaborate ensemble, Leni said she hadn't see what her costume looked like, and Klum hadn't yet made her debut, leaving everyone in anticipation.

"I don't know how she does it... I mean it is a lot of work and shes been doing it for years," Leni said of her mom's love of unimaginably elaborate Halloween costumes. "It's wild! I'm so proud of her, and I'm so excited for you guys to see what she is!"

Eventually, the America's Got Talent judge and supermodel hit the carpet dressed as a giant, slimy worm, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, came as the fisherman, who'd also gotten his eye gouged it.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Gotham/FilmMagic

ET spoke with Heidi as well, and the model opened up about her unexpected and impressively grotesque costume.

"This costume took a very long time," she told ET while lying on the ground as cameras snapped pics. "It took several months."

Check out the video below for more on Heidi's latest surprising Halloween ensemble.