Heidi Klum Recalls Her Worst Date Ever and the Story Is Totally NSFW

Fresh off a romantic island getaway with her husband and four kids, Heidi Klum is back to work -- and remembering her shocking worst date ever.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday with guest host Nicole Byer, Klum recalls a NSFW story from her single days.

"I had one weird date where we went to a movie theater," Klum begins her story, noting that her date was holding a large bucket of popcorn. "Which I thought was already strange, like, why do I always have to reach over? Why don't you reach over?"

"And I'm reaching over and I'm eating the popcorn," she continues, "and then, all of the sudden, there's a hot dog in the popcorn -- but it was attached. The hot dog that's still attached."

Klum describes the incident as "very memorable," noting that it "never happened again."

Byer quips, "I could imagine that's memorable. That's something you talk about in therapy. That's tough."

Klum, 49, has now been married to her Tokio Hotel guitarist husband, Tom Kaulitz, for three years. The couple recently embarked on a health retreat in Austria followed by a family vacation in St. Barts. Asked for the secret to a successful marriage, Klum is quick to advise with a tongue-in-cheek euphemism. "Exercise a lot. With your husband," she says slyly. "It's kind of working very well for us.

Meanwhile, Making the Cut is back with a captivating third season on Prime Video with hosts and executive producers Klum and Tim Gunn on the search for a designer behind the “next great global fashion brand.” This time, the stakes are as high as ever as a new group of 10 entrepreneurs from around the world compete for $1 million to invest in their budding fashion empire while the judges panel welcomes back House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

“There is no snoozing time around here. This is a short period of time and you have to really buckle down and really pour out everything that you have,” Klum recently told ET.

Making the Cut premieres Aug. 19, with two episodes debuting each week until the season 3 finale on Sept. 9.