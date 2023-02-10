Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son

Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn.

In the post, Heather shared a shot of her son holding her finger, as well as a photo of her resting her hand on the newborn.

"Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our baby boy," Heather wrote alongside the pics. "Adjusting to newborn mommyhood and staying in our happy, private little bubble until we're ready to share him with the world."

"Writing down all the moments that I never want to forget in the first week and a half of being a mommy and focusing on being present," she added, before promising her fans that there's "more to come."

Then, on her Instagram Story, Heather shared more about how she's adjusting to motherhood. In one post, she shared a makeup-free selfie in which she wore her hair in a ponytail.

"My I'm a new mom hair lol," Heather joked. "Sweats, robes and messy hair all the time these days!!"

Instagram/theheatherraeelmoussa

She also posted a pic of her postpartum body. In the photo, Heather, wearing plaid pajamas, holds up her shirt to reveal her stomach.

"1 week postpartum," she wrote alongside the shot. "My activities include breastfeeding, pumping, repeat."

Instagram/theheatherraeelmoussa

Heather and Tarek welcomed their son on Jan. 31. In an Instagram post announcing the news, the couple wrote, "our hearts are so happy."

While it's Heather's first child, Tarek is now a dad of three, as he shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

"Starting over isn't something that I thought I'd be doing, but life throws curveballs at you, and I couldn't be more excited, actually," Tarek told ET in December of becoming a dad again. "There's so many things I'm gonna do differently, especially when he's young. When Taylor and Brayden were young I was just working so much, so with this baby, it's really important that I'm around as much as possible."