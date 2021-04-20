Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been sentenced to 45 days in county jail, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Hickerson's attorney for comment.

The 31-year-old was sentenced following multiple domestic violence allegations involving Panettiere over the last few years. On Tuesday, Hickerson pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, E! News reports. He must begin serving his sentence on May 7.

In addition to jail time, Hickerson was also sentenced to four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, $500 in restitution and a five-year protective order.

Hickerson was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault last July, after Panettiere reported to several police departments multiple serious instances of domestic violence perpetrated by Hickerson during their year-and-a-half-long relationship, a source told ET.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," Panettiere said in a statement to ET following Hickerson's arrest. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Panettiere's attorney, Alan Jackson, also shared a statement to ET, which read, "After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life."

"Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served," the statement continued. "As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."

