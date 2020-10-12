Hayden Panettiere Posts Sweet Tribute to Daughter Kaya for Her 6th Birthday

Hayden Panettiere is paying tribute to her daughter, Kaya, on her special day.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress shared an Instagram picture of an intricate cake shaped like the number six with French macarons and How to Train Your Dragon-themed decorations on top. Panettiere shares Kaya with her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, whom she also tagged in her post.

"6 years ago today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature," Panettiere wrote. "Can't believe my baby girl is getting so big! Thanks for the beautiful cake Yana! #HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed @klitschko @dandycoutureflowers."

Panettiere and 44-year-old Klitschko, a Ukrainian boxer, split in August 2018 after getting engaged in 2013. The two are still clearly on good terms. In 2016, she tweeted a selfie with Klitschko and their daughter, writing, "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family."

Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oCiTK0ziJf — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) July 7, 2016

In June, Panettiere shared a rare throwback pic on Instagram of herself hugging Kaya.

"Seems like this picture was taken yesterday. Can’t believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies," she wrote.

She originally posted the image in March 2017, writing at the time, "Best feeling in the whole wide world."