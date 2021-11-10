'Haters Back Off' Star Colleen Ballinger Gives Birth to Twins

Colleen Ballinger's family just got bigger!

The Haters Back Off star and her husband, Erik Stocklin, welcomed twins, a boy and a girl. The couple announced the exciting news on their social media on Wednesday, and shared a sweet photo of Ballinger holding her babies shortly after their arrival.

Ballinger and Stocklin, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Flynn, further shared their twins' birth story in a YouTube video.

"My sweet babies decided to come early. 🥰," Ballinger wrote alongside her Instagram post. The proud dad also shared the same photo on his profile, adding, "A little early but right on time. Quite the entrance by these two and they already own me. Can’t wait till we can take you home."

In their video, she revealed that her babies were due Dec. 27, but arrived in an emergency cesarean section after she had "dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse." The Miranda Sings star shared while they were filming that they hadn't picked out names yet.

The couple's son was born first at 11:42 a.m., weighing 4 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 17 inches. Their baby girl followed four minutes later at 11:46 a.m., weighing 4 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 17½ inches.

Ballinger and Stocklin secretly got married in 2018. The YouTuber shared the news in early 2019, reflecting on how "hard" her year was but also how she received plenty of blessings, including getting engaged and giving birth to her first child.

The comedian announced her second pregnancy in May. The news came after previously suffering a miscarriage.