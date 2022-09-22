Harry Styles' Mom Gives His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde a Rave Review

Olivia Wilde has the seal of approval from Harry Styles' mom, Anne Twist. The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars her pop star son.

"First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent! Really enjoyed from start to finish," Twist captioned the pics of herself and some friends giving their thumbs up. "Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual 😊 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

Wilde directed the talked-about thriller which stars her real-life 28-year-old boyfriend, Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine.

There has been much discussion and drama surrounding the film and the subsequent press tour. Wilde originally claimed that she fired Shia LaBeouf from the movie, replacing him with Styles. LaBeouf later replied to the allegations saying he "quit" the film and releasing a video of Wilde asking him to stick with the project. There's also been rumors of tension between Wilde and Pugh, who has mostly avoided referencing the director while doing press for the movie.

Wilde and Styles' romance has also been called into question after the pair were very distant during the Venice Film Festival. Also at the Venice Film Festival, fans thought they saw Styles spit on Pine, which Pine later denied.

On Wednesday, Wilde appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where she addressed some of the ongoing drama.

"He did not," Wilde said of Styles spitting on Pine. "I think it's a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact. He really didn't!"

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress-director was also at Styles' last show as part of his residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.