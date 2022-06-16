Harry Styles Halts Concert to Find His First-Ever Teacher in the Audience

Harry Styles paused a recent concert for a heartwarming reason. During the 28-year-old singer's Wednesday concert at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, U.K., Styles stopped the show to find someone in the crowd.

“I’m going to ask a favor from you because I’d like to try and find someone in the audience. So, we’re going to get really quiet and I’m going to see if I can locate this person if you don’t mind helping me," he told the audience of more than 20,000 fans, according to a video obtained by CBS News. "My first-ever school teacher is here tonight. Her name's Mrs. Vernon and I believe she's in the crowd."

Styles was quickly able to spot Mrs. Vernon, falling to his knees in excitement and appreciation when he saw the educator.

"There she is. Mrs. Vernon! How are you? I hear you’re retiring," he said. "I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me that you’re here tonight."

After the special shout out, Mrs. Vernon herself told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show about her experience teaching Styles more than two decades ago.

"I taught him when he was four and five and he was adorable," she said. "He was a little bit of a monkey, cheeky, and he had lots of friends, so a lot of his personality that you see now was quite evident from an early age."

As Styles grew, Mrs. Vernon said, she and other teachers "saw how talented he was with his music."

"In everything he was amazing," she gushed. "All the teachers here are just so proud of him, and so excited about this and everything that he's achieved."

“He was a little bit of a monkey, bit cheeky” 🥺@ZoeTheBall managed to track down @Harry_Styles’ first teacher, Mrs Vernon, after her shoutout at his gig last night in Manchester. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7rwd8GsnAp — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 16, 2022

The show in Manchester was the second of Styles' Love on Tour shows. Back in May, in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Texas, Styles announced that $1 million of the proceeds from the upcoming North American leg of his tour will go to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, the education, research and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the nation's largest gun violence prevention organization. Live Nation will match the donation.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," the singer posted on Instagram. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."