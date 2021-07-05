Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Share a Steamy Kiss During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are displaying some major PDA. The pair was recently spotted getting cozy on a yacht during an Italian vacation, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

The pics show the 27-year-old singer and the 37-year-old actress kissing, cuddling, dancing and reading side-by-side while enjoying a day on the water in Monte Argentario, which is in the Italian region of Tuscany.

Styles opted for a T-shirt, baseball cap and athletic shorts for the occasion, while Wilde sported a high-waisted blue bikini.

The sighting came shortly after a source told ET that Styles and Wilde "care so much about each other and have a deep connection."

"It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling," the source said. "... They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye."

Styles and Wilde met while working together on the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, which the former stars in and the latter directed.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January when they were photographed holding hands at a wedding. The sighting came just months after Wilde and her ex, Jason Sudeikis, called off their engagement after seven years.

While Wilde appears to have moved on from Sudeikis with Styles, the Ted Lasso actor also seems to have someone new in his life, his co-star, Keeley Hazell, with whom he was spotted getting cozy with in June.

Watch the video below for more on Wilde and Styles.