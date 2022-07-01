Harry Shum Jr. Joins Season 19 of 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Grey Sloan Memorial is getting ready to welcome a new doctor into the fold. On Wednesday, ABC confirmed that Harry Shum Jr. is set to join Grey's Anatomy's 19th season, playing Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant first-year surgical resident.

According to the network, Shum's character is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove, ABC teases.

Shum is best known for starring roles in Shadowhunters, Glee and Crazy Rich Asians.

Shum is one of five new actors joining the cast next season as part of a new surgical resident class. The additions come after the show's season 18 finale, in which Grey Sloan was ordered to rebuild its teaching program. Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis are the other actors joining the long-running medical drama, Deadline first reported.

According to the outlet, Kane, who previously appeared on Reign and Once Upon a Time, will play Jules Millin, woman who was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family. Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, she can be a little bossy -- but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.

Inventing Anna actress Floyd will star as Simone Griffin, a funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic. She grew up in Seattle, but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital, Deadline reports.

Terho, best known for his role in The Thing About Harry, will play Lucas Adams, the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work, per the outlet.

Dash & Lily and The Sex Lives of College Girls star Midori will play Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings. She is used to being overlooked and underestimated and uses it to her advantage. Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top, Deadline reports.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere Oct. 6 on ABC.