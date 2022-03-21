'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Is Married -- See Pics From Her Chic Wedding!

Sorry, Harry, Ginny Weasley is spoken for! Harry Potteractress Bonnie Wright tied the knot in a chic wedding ceremony over the weekend.

The 31-year-old British actress, who played Ginny Weasley, Harry's love interest and future wife in the magical franchise, married Andrew Lococo, confirming the news with a short video of the couple's hands over a pool of water.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband!!" Wright wrote on Sunday, showing off a gold ring with a square blue stone and her husband's plain gold band.

Tom Felton, Wright's Potter co-star who played Draco Malfoy, commented on the post, "Congratulations B xx"

James Phelps, who played Wright's on-screen brother, Fred Weasley, also reacted with two celebratory emojis.

Wright's photographer, Kacie Tomita, also shared some lovely photos from the special day, including the beautiful couple's chic looks.

Wright wore a fitted simple floor-length white gown with oversized sleeves and held a bouquet of orange, white, and blush-colored flowers.

They tied the knot after walking down a white carpet and under orange archways. The two celebrated their marriage with a beautiful outdoor dinner at a very long table to seat all of their guests.

Wright recently appeared in the HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, to discuss the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first film. Watch the clip below for more from the cast.