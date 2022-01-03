'Harry Potter' Reunion Producers Admit to Accidentally Using Pic of Emma Roberts Instead of Emma Watson

Whoops! On New Year's Day, Harry Potter fans were treated to lots of throwback nostalgia during HBO Max's reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, though one flashback photo shouldn't have made the cut!

During the special, a childhood photo of actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in all eight films, flashed onscreen -- but it wasn't actually of her. After 31-year-old Watson discusses being cast in the lead role of Harry's book-smart bestie, a photo is shown of a little girl wearing large Minnie Mouse ears. However, as one eagle-eyed fan on Twitter pointed out, this was not a photo of Watson, but instead a pic of actress Emma Roberts.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

In February 2012, 30-year-old Roberts posted this throwback photo on her Instagram account, writing, "Minnie mouse ears!"

Producers for the reunion special admitted to the mistake in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

None of the Emmas have commented on the mishap, but Watson did share her own throwback after the special's release. Posting a pic of herself and co-star Daniel Radcliffe curled up asleep together during the making of what appears to be the seventh film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, she wrote, "Twenty years ✨♥️ @hbomax #returntohogwarts."

During the special, Watson opens up about a variety of topics, including her internal struggle with returning to the blockbuster franchise for the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

"The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way," Watson admits when asked about director David Yates' claim she was considering pulling out. "No one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted you to succeed and all genuinely have each other's backs. How great is that?"

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is currently streaming on HBO Max.