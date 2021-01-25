'Harry Potter' Live-Action TV Series in Development at HBO Max

Get excited, Potterheads!

Multiple outlets report that a live-action Harry Potter TV series, based on the novel series by author J. K. Rowling, is in the very early stages of development at HBO Max.

Executives at the WarnerMedia-backed streamer have talked with potential writers about exploring various ideas that would bring the massively successful franchise to television, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to report the news on Monday. The trade publication reports that no writers or talent are currently attached to the potential project.

ET reached out to HBO Max and Warner Bros. for comment, who said in a joint statement, "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform."

Rowling's beloved Harry Potter book series is one of the most popular of all time, and its eight-film franchise adaptation has grossed nearly $8 billion worldwide. However, the news of a live-action TV series comes amid a controversial time for the author, who received tremendous backlash last year for firing off a series of anti-trans tweets and even penning an essay on the topic on her website.

