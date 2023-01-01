'Harry & Meghan' Director Liz Garbus Accuses the Palace of Trying to 'Discredit' Docuseries

Harry & Meghan director Liz Garbus says she experienced herself the alleged palace mind games Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned her about during the filming of the bombshell Netflix docuseries.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Garbus is vehemently refuting the palace's claims that nobody from her production company or anyone involved with Harry & Meghan contacted them for comment about the allegations made by Harry and Meghan. During her conversation with the magazine, Garbus said the alleged mind games proved to be a surreal immersion exercise in such a ploy.

"For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn't reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did," she tells Vanity Fair. "They did that to discredit us... and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show... We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass."

As ET reported back in December, when the docuseries dropped on Netflix, it featured a disclaimer that read, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content of this series."

And a source told ET that the royal family was never asked for comment.

"That is incorrect. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series," a source close to the royal family told ET at the time in regard to the disclaimer. "[The palace] is not aware of any such approach for comment."

But a Netflix source told ET that communications offices for King Charles and Prince William were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series. What's more, ET later learned that Kensington Palace did receive an email from a third-party production company about the Netflix docuseries.

The email originated from an unknown organization's email address. The office contacted Archewell Productions and Netflix to attempt to verify the authenticity of the email and that it was genuine but received no reply. The email did not contain the substance of the allegations made in the Netflix program or address the entire series. In the absence of any verification or reply from Archewell or Netflix, there was not any reply.

Among the allegations made in the docuseries that rankled the palace included Harry revealing for the first time in depth about the rift between him and his brother. He called the wedge that the situation has driven between them "the saddest thing," saying that William let his communications team affect their relationship, which he called "heartbreaking."

He added that while having a summit with the senior royals about his intended exit, it was "terrifying" to have William "scream and shout" at him.