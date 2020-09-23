Happy Hour by Bravo Is Here! Network Launching Virtual Fan Events (Exclusive)

Grab a can of Loverboy, some Ramona Pinot Grigio or even a bottle of Fabellini (if you can find it?) and get ready, because Bravo happy hours are coming your way!

Yes, ET can exclusively reveal that the network behind The Real Housewives, Shahs of Sunset, Married to Medicine, Summer House and more is launching Happy Hour by Bravo, a chance for fans to exclusively chat and engage virtually with some of their favorite Bravolebrities. The online events essentially bring viewers a taste of BravoCon in their living rooms, a treat amid everyone’s ongoing pandemic life.

The first happy hour takes place on Monday, Oct. 5, with more events to come. The kick-off will focus on love and relationships, featuring some of Bravo's most iconic couples: Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Robyn and Juan Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Simone Whitmore and Cecil Whitmore of Married to Medicine, Reza and Adam Farahan of Shahs of Sunset and Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula from Summer House.

Fans will get the chance to interact with and get to know the beloved couples intimately in the first Happy Hour, which will be moderated by Andy Cohen's assistant Daryn Carp and feature discussion around all things romance and what quarantine living is really like for these reality TV couples.

Tickets are on sale now at BravoTV.com.