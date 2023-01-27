'Happy Endings' Star Casey Wilson Welcomes Baby No. 3 via Surrogate

"This is the dawning of the Age Of Aquarius! Our angel Frances 'Frankie' Rose Caspe is here! Delivered by another angel, our surrogate and friend, Stacy whom we love and are immeasurably grateful for," she shared in her post. "Surrogacy is women supporting women in its highest form and it has been a profound experience. Uplifting and inspiring."



Added the new mom of three, "Frankie Rose is more than I could have ever imagined. She completes the sacred circle of mother and daughter I have longed for. I’m on the other side this time- wishing Grandma Kathy could see her and hoping (knowing) she can." Casey's mom, Kathy Wilson, died of a heart attack in 2005. She was 54 years old.