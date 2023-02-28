Halsey Makes Runway Debut in See-Through Animal Print at Paris Fashion Week

Halsey can add model to her resume! On Tuesday, the 28-year-old songstress walked the catwalk during the Pressiat presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

For the show, Halsey modeled a sheer black animal-print jumpsuit with cutouts at the hips. Adding more glam to her look, the "Bad at Love" singer's blonde tresses were revealed outside of a matching headpiece.

On top of the design, Halsey added her signature edge with her makeup. The dark black and silver metallic eye makeup was achieved with her About-Face beauty line.

Celebrating the moment, the mother of one took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the line and share some moments from the show.

"I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!! Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! 🐾 special thanks to @lynalyson_ and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek," the "Without Me" singer wrote.

In other images, Halsey was seen getting alterations by the gender-fluid fashion house's founder and designer, Vincent Garnier Pressiat, and walking alongside him as they closed the show.

Halsey is no stranger to the fashion house, as she wore one of their designs on the carpet at the 2022 GRAMMYs.

Prior to her big debut, Halsey shared a series of Paris Fashion Week pics with her followers.

"let the games begin. PFW 🏹," the singer captioned the photo carousel.

Halsey's run at Paris Fashion Week comes after she celebrated the in-store launch of her cruelty-free beauty line, About-Face beauty, and the release of her latest single, "Die 4 Me."