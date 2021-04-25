Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish Shorter Haircut During Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is rocking a new haircut!

The actress showed off her dramatic shorter hairdo, as she and boyfriend Van Hunt made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday. The couple was a stunning pair, with Berry, 54, looking like a real-life fairy tale in a blushing Dolce & Gabbana gown. The strapless dress featured a flowing bow at the waist and a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized with three diamond and rose gold rings, all by Ridano.

The 51-year-old musician, on his end, looked suave in a dark navy velvet suit and black dress shoes. Berry, who is presenting at the awards ceremony, first revealed she was dating Hunt in September, and hasn't been shy about gushing about their relationship.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Berry teased that she had cut her hair in a photo in her Instagram Story.

As for her glowing complexion, back in December, Berry shared some of her secrets to flawless skin in a video shared to IGTV. "If you guys know me, you know that I love a good facial and that skincare has been a big part of my [regimen] since I was 16 years old," she said. "I do it twice a day religiously. I never miss a day."

"Cleansing is really important. You can't miss it. You gotta do it morning and you have to do it at night," she advised. "Don't forget to get down here and get your neck. Oftentimes we do the face and we forget that our face is attached to our neck and that also needs to be cleaned and needs some love."

Berry said that her favorite part of her skincare routine is putting "the good-good on," aka moisturizing.

"It's when you give your skin a nice drink. I love for my skin to drink a good dose of lactic acid," she explained. "It continues to slough off the dry, dead skin, always leaving the most fresh skin on the surface."

"When skin looks good, everything else looks good, so I've always believed you gotta start with the skin," she added. "You gotta start with the canvas. You can't paint a pretty picture if you don't have a good canvas."