Halle Berry Is Back to Her Long Hair After Oscars Bob -- See the Pic

Halle Berry is back to her old hairstyle.

After debuting a dramatic shorter hairstyle at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, the actress is back to her longer and waving haircut. Berry seemingly confirmed that the blunt bob she rocked was a wig in a new pic she posted on her Instagram on Friday.

"Oscar bob...just kidding 😂," Berry wrote alongside the selfie, which shows her rocking the same tresses she had prior to the awards ceremony.

The actress showed off her new edgy hairdo, as she and boyfriend Van Hunt made their red carpet debut at the Academy Awards. For the event, she wore a blushing Dolce & Gabbana gown. The strapless dress featured a flowing bow at the waist and a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized with three diamond and rose gold rings, all by Ridano.

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Her bob received a lot of attention and earlier this week, Berry retweeted a video of someone pretending to be her and showing off her bob. She put two emoji faces as her response.

Berry had fans convinced the new look was here to stay. Before hitting the red carpet, she teased that she had cut her hair in an Instagram Story pic.

Instagram Story

Meanwhile, the Oscars were a big moment for Berry and Hunt. The X-Men star first revealed she was dating Hunt in September, and hasn't been shy about gushing about their relationship. The musician previously told ET that he considers Berry his muse and how she's influenced his music.

"In more ways than I can even tell you right now," he said. "I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. ...The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life."

See more on the couple in the video below.