Hailey Bieber Says This Year Has Brought 'Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments' For Her

Hailey Bieber is keeping it real on how difficult 2023 has been for her so far. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a candid message about her mental state.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," Hailey wrote. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."

Hailey shared the message to let others struggling with the same feelings know "you're not alone."

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people," she continued. "Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."

Hailey Bieber/ Instagram Stories

Hailey Bieber/ Instagram Stories

Though Hailey didn't directly reference what had made the year so challenging for her, she has been at the center of some drama with her husband's ex, Selena Gomez, in recent months.

Last month, Hailey and Selena seemed to have an online rift due to a resurfaced video of Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Selena's longtime pal, Taylor Swift. Selena replied to the video at the time, coming to Taylor's defense.

Shortly after, Selena posted a message to her followers, writing, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hailey later took to her own account to thank Selena for posting.

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," Hailey wrote at the time. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful."

She added, "While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended."

Hailey also asked that we all "be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."