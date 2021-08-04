Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photos of Son Moses Martin on His 15th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is showing off her handsome son on his special day.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old actress Instagrammed rare pictures of her son, Moses, on his 15th birthday. Paltrow shares Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

"Holy Moses I can't believe you are 15 today," she captioned a close-up shot of her son as well as one of him skateboarding. "You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can't fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder 💙."

Meanwhile, Paltrow's eldest child -- 16-year-old Apple -- appears to be much more comfortable with the spotlight. The teen recently starred in a TikTok video for Goop, in which she poked fun at her mom's reputation while joking about the Oscar winner's daily morning routine.

"So first my mom drinks her Goopglow Superpowder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter. So she will have that," Apple said. "I suppose the Goopglow is a part of her cleanse, which she's been on since the day I was born, apparently."

"Then she gets to work making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes, and just everything vagina," she added. "And yeah, that's my mom's morning routine."

The brand captioned the video, "When you get roasted by your gen z daughter."

Watch the video below for more.