Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the 'Weirdest' Wellness Trend She's Ever Tried Involving Her Rectum

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing another one of her unconventional health methods. The Oscar-winning actress made an appearance on The Art of Being Well With Dr. Will Cole podcast and opened up about the "weirdest" wellness trend that she has tried.

Dear Media, which is the home of the podcast, shared a TikTok video from the conversation,captioned, "All in the name of health and wellness, right? 👀 #ozonetherapy #wellnecstips #wellnessthings #healthandwellness #gwynethpaltrow #goop #podcastclips."

In the clip, Dr. Cole asks Paltrow, "What is the weirdest wellness thing that you've done?"

Paltrow doesn't hesitate when it comes to the response.

"I have used ozone therapy, uh, rectally," she said with a laugh before adding, "Can I say that?"

"It's pretty weird, but it's been very helpful," she added.

According to Heathline, "Ozone therapy refers to the process of administering ozone gas into your body to treat a disease or wound. Ozone is a colorless gas made up of three atoms of oxygen (O3)."

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that ozone is toxic and has no proven medical applications.

Paltrow sparked backlash as another TikTok video from the chat went viral. In the clip, the Avengers actress breaks down her daily wellness routine, including her movement and the things she eats.

"I eat dinner early in the evening," she says. "I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something about 12. In the morning, I'll have some things that won't spike my blood sugar. So I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."

She continued, "I try to do one hour of movement, so I'll either take a walk or I'll do Pilates or I'll do my Tracy Anderson. And then I get in the sauna. I dry brush and then I get in the sauna. So I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes. And then for dinner I try to eat, you know, according to paleo. So lots of vegetables. It's really important for me to support my detox."

Following the clip, users and doctors spoke out about her eating habits. During the podcast, Paltrow -- who is known for lifestyle and wellness brand GOOP's unconventional practices -- spoke about the backlash she has received for the unconventional practices.

"For years, it still hurts your feelings," she told Dr. Cole. "I just let it go, because I realized you're never, ever going to be able to win everybody over. And the pursuit of trying to win somebody over is so awful."