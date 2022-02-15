Gwen Stefani Shares Unseen Wedding Footage With Blake Shelton and Son Apollo: 'My Whole World'

Gwen Stefani shared a rare video from her wedding to Blake Shelton. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the “Sweet Escape” singer posted the video to celebrate her love.

“The stars, the moon, my whole world ❤️,” the 52-year-old captioned the video. In the clip, Shelton’s song, “We Can Reach the Stars,” plays as the duo plants a kiss on Stefani’s youngest son, Apollo’s, cheek.

Prior to the post, Stefani shared a fan video highlighting her romance with the "Nobody But You" singer. In the clip, which starts with the pair on The Voice, Stefani tells Shelton, “I feel like you don’t like me anymore.” The country music superstar replies, “I don’t. I love you,” before the video cuts to the pair’s romance.

Shelton shared the video on his Instagram Story. The “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer also celebrated his love with a rare picture from their wedding. “I'm the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!,” he captioned the black-and-white photo of him and Stefani standing at the altar.

The Voice coaches tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on their Oklahoma ranch in July 2021. In attendance were the pair's closest friends and family, including Stefani’s three sons and Carson Daly -- who officiated the ceremony.

In December, Shelton joked about his approach to planning the nuptials. "I was saying in an interview, 'Well, I'm letting Gwen do whatever she wants for the wedding.' And then some writer wrote, 'Oh, look, he's already a lazy deadbeat husband,'" Shelton told Ellen DeGeneres. "But the truth is, I am."

"But it was all her idea, her vision," he said of the big day. "All I had to do was drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. It was the greatest gig I ever had!" Shelton added. "[It was] less than 30 people total. It was awesome. It was exactly what it needed to be."