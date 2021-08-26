Gwen Stefani Shares Photos and Videos From Her 'Honeymoon Tour' With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is having a blast on her unconventional honeymoon! The 51-year-old performer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pics and videos from husband Blake Shelton's performance at Bash on the Bay, a country music festival in Put-In-Bay, Ohio.

In her post, Stefani shared selfies from backstage, as well as a video of Shelton, 45, performing for the crowd.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer also shared a photo of the concert's setlist, which included her two duets with Shelton, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

"#honeymoon tour w my @blakeshelton #ohio #happyanywhere #nobodybutyou gx," Stefani captioned her post.

The Ohio show wasn't the first time the couple has performed together since tying the knot. In July, Shelton and Stefani shared the stage at the country crooner's Ole Red bar in his native Oklahoma. The pair again sang "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You" during the intimate show.

Shortly thereafter, Stefani surprised the crowd during Shelton's set at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee.

After Stefani walked out to cheers from concertgoers, the couple sang a bit of "Happy Anywhere," and Shelton took a pause to officially welcome "Gwen Stefani Shelton" to the stage.

"It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married," a source told ET of the nuptials. "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

"Everyone who attended the ceremony was talking about Gwen and Blake's love for one another," the source added. "They have been so careful because they've had their hearts broken and this wedding made everyone feel like dreams do really come true. They have both been through a lot and deserved to find each other. They were meant to be a couple in every way."

