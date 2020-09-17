Gwen Stefani Posts Edited Throwback Photo of Blake Shelton in Place of Her Ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is revisiting her past... sort of. The 50-year-old "Hollaback Girl" singer performed "Happy Anywhere" with her longtime love, Blake Shelton, at Wednesday's ACM Awards, and to celebrate the occasion, she shared a throwback pic of sorts with her beau.

"#datenight@acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx," Stefani captioned the photo, which features her younger self in jeans and a black crop top with her blonde tresses sleekly styled.

In the pic she's posing next to a mullet-rocking Shelton of old.

While many thought the Photoshopped image was adorable, several others quickly identified the original image as one Stefani had posted in 2014 to celebrate her wedding anniversary with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The new image featured Shelton where Rossdale once stood.

Fans noticed the subtle shade to Rossdale with Stefani's altered photo, and quickly commented on it.

"This is kind of a slap in the face to Gavin lol 😆" one wrote.

Another was a fan of the decision, writing, "CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING 🤣what an incredible upgrade from the original too 💀💀💀💀💀💀."

Stefani and Rossdale tied the knot on September 14, 2002 and split in August 2015. Shortly after, Stefani and Shelton, who met as judges on The Voice, got together. While they've been together for several years now, Stefani and Shelton are in no rush when it comes to marriage.

"People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot, but she is in no hurry. Right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner," a source told ET in June. "Gwen and Blake trust and love each other and have truly built a wonderful family together, so right now she feels like she doesn't need to rock the boat."

