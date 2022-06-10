Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion.

Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt with ombré details and an impressive train. Stefani accessorized the gorgeous gown with a diamond necklace, and opted to wear her hair in a high bun and adorn her face with pink-hued makeup.

Shelton, meanwhile, sported dark jeans, a gray jacket, black vest, white button up, and a tie for the event.

The couple was as cute as can be on the carpet, cuddling up as they posed for pictures and holding hands before they made their way into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Once inside the event, at which Julie Andrews was being honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award, the couple was all smiles at their table. The pair, who will soon return to working together on The Voice, is set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month.

During the ceremony, Stefani praised Andrews onstage, telling the crowd, "I would not be me without the inspiration of Julie Andrews. I have to pinch myself right now because this is crazy," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for Andrews, prior to the ceremony, she marveled over her latest achievement in an interview with ET.

"It's really just amazing," Andrews said. "I had no idea it was this wonderful, or this detailed or this huge, and it's just wonderful and I'm very, very grateful."