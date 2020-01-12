Gwen Stefani Debuts Engagement Ring on 'The Voice' Live Shows

The Voice live shows are here -- which means Gwen Stefani can finally sport her engagement ring from Blake Shelton on the singing competition show!

The season 19 Blind Audition, Battle Rounds and Knockouts were all taped before Stefani and Shelton went public with their happy news in October, which means the live shows are the first time the No Doubt singer has been rocking her epic sparkler on the show.

Even host Carson Daly had to say something. He found his opportunity when he introduced country crooner Ben Allen, who "Gwen stole from her fiancé -- it's official now, we're live!"

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement in October after five years of dating, both Instagramming a sweet picture of the two kissing and Stefani holding up her left hand.

Shelton wrote, "@gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Meanwhile, Stefani wrote, "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx."

A source later told ET that Shelton knew it was the right time to propose after the two were able to spend so much time together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning but recently he decided it was time," the source shared. "During the pandemic, they’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love. Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage [to Gavin Rossdale] didn’t work out. She wasn't in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready."

Meanwhile, according to the source, Stefani quickly "fell head over heels for Shelton," and knew he was "the one" during their first year together.

"She is very old fashioned and told friends she wanted to wait until she received a proper proposal from Blake," the source said. "They have lived like a married couple for so long that those closest to them already saw them as 'married' but now they are finally making it official and their family is excited by the announcement."

Watch the video below for more. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm PT/ET.