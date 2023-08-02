Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis Welcome Daughter Iceland -- See the First Photos

Gucci Mane is the proud father of a baby girl! On Thursday, the 42-year-old rapper posted pics of him and his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis, spending time with their newborn.

"Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑," he captioned the family photos.

Gucci and Keyshia are already parents to 2-year-old son Ice, and the rapper is dad to son Keitheon, whom he shares with his ex, Sheena Evans. Keyshia also has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Last month, the couple and Ice revealed they were having a baby girl by all posing in pink.

In addition to sharing family milestones with fans, Keyshia also spoke about their blended family with The Breakfast Club in 2017.

"It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but … I don’t need the kids in the limelight, I don’t want them on social media," she said. "I need them to go to school and just be children. They all live with us. And we have a blended family, and we have fun and they are spoiled, and they are happy."

