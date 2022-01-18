Guaynaa Involved in Serious Car Accident in Los Angeles, Gives Update From Hospital

Puerto Rican rapper-singer Guaynaa is recovering after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles over the weekend. According to his PR team, French Toast, Guaynaa, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, was the passenger of a car that was hit by another vehicle at high speed. As a result of the crash, the 29-year-old musician was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for his injuries.

On Sunday, Guaynaa gave his fans an update on his condition and shared pictures from the hospital, which show him giving the peace sign while wearing a neck brace and posing for a selfie with girlfriend Lele Pons.

“Grateful with life, and with daddy God. In the early hours of yesterday, I was the victim of a vehicle accident,” the post read in Spanish. “Now it's time to recover. I know that with the support of my family, friends, and fans, I will get out of this as soon as possible. Thank you all for your messages, and for your calls. I love them!! Guaynaa.”

The rapper was flooded with support from his famous friends.

“Omgggg broooo r u ok!!!!,” Steve Aoki wrote.

“Con toda !!!!!!!!,” J Balvin added.

Becky G wrote, “Strength brother, you will get better!”

Guaynaa also had the support of his girlfriend. In a post on her respective social media page, Pons shared a series of pictures of her lying next to her boyfriend in the hospital.

“Thank you for all the love and messages,” the "Al Lau" singer wrote next to a carousel of photos. “@guaynaa was a victim of a car accident! He is now in the process of recovery and will continue to be for the next couple of days! So blessed and fortunate that nothing happened and he’s okay🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”