'Grown-ish:' Zoey Finds Herself Stuck Between Aaron and Luka in the Dramatic Season 4B Trailer

The Cal U crew is back for the remainder of their senior year, and it looks like the shenanigans are in full swing! Freeform dropped the trailer for part two of Grown-ish's fourth season, and it picks up exactly where fans left off in the September midseason finale, "You Beat Me to the Punch."

The group of eight (still missing is Halle Bailey's Skye as the actress was filming Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid overseas) must deal with the fallout of the explosive events during the luau. Aaron must take accountability for his volatile actions at the party as Zoey finds herself in a familiar position, caught between Luka and Aaron as she attempts to juggle her love life and career in fashion. Ana and Vivek must contend with their sultry hookup after the luau, and the "will they or won't they" vibes are strong with the duo.

Jazz struggles with her feelings for Des and her mounting depression as Nomi tries to find a way to include Phil in their daughter's life. And, of course, there's the ever-looming countdown to graduation to remember! Will the group figure out their rocky present in time to welcome bright futures? Or will they get thrown off course?

Part two of Grown-ish's fourth season premieres Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform, and next day on Hulu.