'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kelly McCreary Welcomed Daughter Two Months Ago

A belated congratulations is in order for Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary after she gave birth to her daughter two months ago!

McCreary and her director husband, Pete Chatmon, welcomed Indigo Wren Chatmon, who arrived on Oct. 3 in Los Angeles. McCreary, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the hit ABC show, took to Instagram to introduce her little one. She captioned the photo, "Our everything…💙 Indigo Wren Chatmon is here.💙"

Chatmon reposted the same photo and his caption included, "Happy To Introduce This ‘Lil Lady! We Couldn’t Be More Happy."

According to People, who was first with the news, McCreary's water broke a few weeks early, putting a damper on her plans to have "a lovely, intimate home birth." McCreary told the outlet she "was just so relieved that we both made it through safely." She added, "Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!"

Back in August, McCreary took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself happily holding up her positive pregnancy test. McCreary captioned the photo, "When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!"

This is McCreary and Chatmon's first child. They met on the set of the long-running ABC series and got married in 2019.