'Grey's Anatomy' Newcomers Reveal Welcome Gift Ellen Pompeo Gave Them (Exclusive)

Ellen Pompeo is making sure the new doctors scrubbing in at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are greeted with love! On Monday, following the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, ET caught up with Grey’s Anatomy newcomers, Midori Francis and Niko Tehro, who dished on the sweet gift Pompeo presented to them when they arrived.

“Ellen has been amazing,” Francis told ET’s Matt Cohen at the Disney Emmys after-party. “She gave us the biggest, most warm welcome. She’s also an executive producer, she gave us these beautiful succulent plants welcoming us into the family.”

Francis added that Pompeo, who announced that she will only appear in eight episodes this season, has been keeping the momentum strong since the news of Dr. Meredith Grey’s scaled back role.

“She’s been so excited and so positive about keeping the show. She says she’s always gonna be a part of the show, but that also she’s so excited to welcome in this new batch of interns and to keep things fresh and moving," Francis said of the leading lady.

As for any nerves, Francis said that there are plenty of other vets, including Chandra Wilson (Dr. Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber), who have also stepped up and welcomed the interns with open arms.

“She’s always gonna be a part of it,” Francis said about Pompeo’s role. “And you know we got our Dr. Bailey. We got a cast of 17 people -- many of whom have been here for over a decade -- who the fans love and will continue to be here. There’s a lot, a lot, a lot of good things there.”

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.