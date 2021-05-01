'Grey's Anatomy': Greg Germann Leaving as Series Regular

Grey's Anatomy was already saying goodbye to Jesse Williams on Thursday's episode, but the twist was, he wasn't the only Grey Sloan doc exiting the series.

Greg Germann, who plays Dr. Tom Koracick, will be leaving ABC's medical drama as a series regular after the latest episode, ET confirms, but he is expected to pop in as a guest star in the future.

"Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years," showrunner/executive producer Krista Vernoff said in a statement to ET. "We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day -- but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"

"To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey’s over the past few years has been such a privilege. A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!" Germann said in a statement.

Germann joined Grey's as a guest star in season 14, before being promoted to series regular status in season 16. For much of the current season, Germann's character has been battling the effects of COVID, like Meredith Grey.

Deadline first reported the news.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more, watch below.