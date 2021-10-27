'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Aboard First Nonbinary Doctor

Grey's Anatomy continues to make history in season 18.

ABC's long-running medical drama is welcoming Shrill alum E.R. Fightmaster (pronouns: they/them), who plays the series' first nonbinary doctor, for an extended stay, ET has confirmed.

Fightmaster made their introduction in the Oct. 14 episode, "Hotter Than Hell," as Dr. Kai Bartley, a member of the Parkinson's research team in Minnesota. According to the official character description, "They are dedicated to their craft and extremely talented at what they do. Confident as hell and able to make even the most detailed and mundane science seem exciting and cool, Kai and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) bond over their shared love of medicine and the brain."

They will appear in the next new episode of Grey's, airing Nov. 11.

Fightmaster is a veteran of Chicago's Second City Theatre. Aside from Shrill, they also previously appeared in Showtime's Work in Progress. Fightmaster is also one-half of the Los Angeles musical duo, Twin.

Fightmaster is the latest LGBTQ+ actor to orbit the Grey's world following Jake Borelli and former cast members Sara Ramirez and T.R. Knight.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

