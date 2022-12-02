Greta Gerwig Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Greta Gerwig is gearing up to add a new title to her resume: mom of two!

The three-time Oscar nominee confirmed on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show that she is pregnant. This marks the second youngster for the Barbie director and her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Harold, in 2019.

The 39-year-old star explained to host Jimmy Fallon that she expected the news to come out during a previous recent public appearance. "I wore something that I thought everyone would be so interested to know that I was going to have another child," she said, "and nobody cared."

As she quipped, "It didn't get reported on, which turns out nobody’s paying attention to you."

Greta Gerwig attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

While the news is officially out, it's unclear if big brother-to-be Harold has caught on just yet.

"It's hard to know what a three year old makes of things that aren’t existent yet, in front of him," she said. "He's beautifully sophisticated in some ways and then, in other ways, he asked what language do they speak in New Jersey."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Here's hoping his younger sibling at least likes bubbles. "He loves bubbles," Gerwig said of her son. "He gets very sad when the bubbles go away and he starts welling up."

As she recalled, "He looked at me and he said, 'That’s the nature of bubbles.'"