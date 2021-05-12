Granger Smith and Wife Amber Reveal How Fourth Child's Name Honors Their Late Son River

Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, are honoring their late son with the name of their upcoming fourth child. The couple revealed in a YouTube video on Tuesday how they're incorporating a bit of River's name into the moniker of their baby boy due in August.

Granger and Amber have decided on the name Maverick Beckham Smith, which includes subtle tributes to River, who drowned at their home in Texas in 2019. He was 3.

As Amber explained, she wanted the letters R, I and V to appear somewhere in their baby's first name. "I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River," she shared. "But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

Granger added that the baby's middle name, Beckham, means "home by the river."

Amber and Granger announced their pregnancy in March, two years after River's death.

"We’re pregnant. I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless," the country singer wrote alongside a sweet family video on Thursday. "God promises that. Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August 🙏🏼."

In the video, Granger and Amber, along with their daughter London, 9, and son Lincoln, 7, send a message to River.

See more on the family in the video below.