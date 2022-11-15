GRAMMYs 2023: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are here, and with them, a new crop of Album of the Year nominees.

Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé leads the pack this year, scoring nine nods for her epic album, Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar follows with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven, all of whom have entries in the Album of the Year category.

The 2023 AOTY nominees span a variety of sounds, leaving even the most well-versed music fan with something to discover. Surprises this year include ABBA's Voyage, the Swedish group's first album of new material in 40 years, which earned them their first-ever Album of the Year nomination, and Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, which made GRAMMYs history as the first all-Spanish album to land an Album of the Year nod.

The Golden Gramophones will be handed out during the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, and airing live on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Until then, check out all of this year's Album of the Year nominees:

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.