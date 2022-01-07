Golden Globes, GRAMMY Awards and More: Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Awards Season

As Hollywood and the rest of the world continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time once again to shuffle awards season around, as the powers that be determine the safest way to honor the year's best in film, television, music and more.

Between postponed ceremonies and the dwindling possibility of in-person acceptance speeches, this year is shaping up to be just as confusing as the last -- if not more so! After the last year saw fans joyfully returning to live concerts and movie theaters, many of the major awards shows had planned live shows with in-person audiences. However, with COVID numbers on the rise again, some ceremonies are getting delayed and modified to account for safety protocols.

Below, ET has your handy awards season calendar to keep you up to date as we learn more about what's to come for the Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

Golden Globes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When: Sunday, Jan. 9

Where: The Beverly Hilton Hotel

After a year of controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's membership and nominations process, the Golden Globes will look a bit different this year. The HFPA announced just days ahead of the scheduled ceremony that the Globes -- traditionally, the kickoff moment of awards season -- will be held with no audience and no red carpet. Only "select members and grantees" of the HFPA will be in attendance, under strict COVID protocols.

NBCUniversal previously announced that they would not be airing the ceremony, and the HFPA later clarified that this year's Globes will not be televised or livestreamed. Winners will be announced in real time on the Golden Globes website and social media pages.

This year, Netflix led the film categories with 17 total nominations for The Power of the Dog -- which tied Belfast for the most nods at 7 -- Tick Tick… Boom and Don’t Look Up. Other top films include King Richard, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story.

On the TV side, HBO was able to fend off Netflix with a total of 15 nominations for its linear and HBO Max programming, including Succession and Hacks. Other top series include The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, as well as fall breakouts Only Murders in the Building and Squid Game.

GRAMMY Awards

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

When: TBD, postponed from Jan. 31

Where: Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center)

Originally scheduled to take place Jan. 31 and hosted by Trevor Noah, the Recording Academy and CBS released a joint statement to ET in early January about the 64th annual awards ceremony no longer taking place at the end of the month.

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards show," the statement read. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks," it continued. "We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

This year, Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven apiece.

NAACP Image Awards

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

When: Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: TBD, Los Angeles and broadcast live on BET

Nominations: TBD, announced on Jan. 11

The NAACP announced in November that their annual awards show, "recognized as the nation's preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American perspective," will be held in person on Saturday, Feb. 26, and broadcast live on BET.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards is set to celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

"Black artists over the past year have not only showcased our history and uplifted values of progressive change, but have also redefined genres and brought our stories to the screen in so many creative ways," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP in a statement. "Now more than ever, we need Black voices to push the envelope, educate, and inspire audiences around the world. We're proud to once again provide a space that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 53rd NAACP Image Awards."

SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

When: Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast live on TNT and TBS

Nominations: TBD, announced on Jan. 12

Film Independent Spirit Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

When: Sunday, March 6

Where: Santa Monica, California, and broadcast live on IFC

Nominations: TBD

BAFTA Awards

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When: Sunday, March 13

Where: Royal Albert Hall, London

Nominations: TBD, announced on Feb. 3

The Oscars

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

When: Sunday, March 27

Where: Dolby Theater, Hollywood, California, and broadcast live on ABC.

Nominations: TBD, announced on Feb. 8

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last May that its 2022 Oscars would be a little later than usual -- just not as late as the 2021 COVID-delayed ceremony.

The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, a month later than usual, in part to not conflict with coverage of the Winter Olympics, which take place in February.

The Oscars eligibility window will return to its standard Dec. 31 cutoff, although the Academy also announced streaming releases will continue to be eligible in 2022.

Full Calendar

JANUARY 2022

Jan. 9: Golden Globes

Jan. 11: NAACP Image Awards nominations announced

Jan. 12: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced

Jan. 15: Oscars Governors Awards*

Jan. 27: Oscars nominations voting begins

*Governors Awards: The Academy released a statement indicating the Governors Awards will not be held in person on the originally announced date, and that updated plans would be announced in the weeks ahead.

FEBRUARY 2022

Feb. 1: Oscars nominations voting ends

Feb. 3: BAFTA Awards nominations announced

Feb. 8: Oscars nominations announced

Feb. 26: NAACP Image Awards

Feb. 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards

MARCH 2022

March 6: Film Independent Spirit Awards

March 7: Oscar nominees luncheon

March 9: Costume Designers Guild Awards

March 12: DGA Awards

March 13: BAFTA Awards

March 17-22: Final Oscars voting

March 20: WGA Awards

March 27: Oscars

TBD

Critics Choice Awards -- originally scheduled for Jan. 9, postponed due to COVID concerns

GRAMMY Awards -- originally scheduled for Jan. 31, postponed due to COVID concerns