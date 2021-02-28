Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Watch in Style

The 2021 awards season will officially kick off this Sunday with the Golden Globes. If you're planning on having an viewing party with your household or virtually watching the awards show with friends and family over video conferencing, we've gathered the staples you need for the celebration at home.

Even though there won't be an in-person ceremony or red carpet this year, that doesn't mean we still can't get glammed up for the occasion. For the star-studded affair, we recommend getting a bottle of champagne (or two), popcorn and a chic loungewear look to watch the awards show in style.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in New York City and Beverly Hills with appearances by celebrity presenters in-person and by nominees virtually. The live show will air on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. You can live stream the show on several platforms, too, including fuboTV, Sling, Hulu and AT&T TV.

Ahead, shop everything you need for a Golden Globes viewing, along with details on how to watch nominated films.

Pop a bottle of bubbly while watching the show with Drizly. The online alcohol delivery service lets you choose your favorite champagne, prosecco or whatever you want! All you need to do is enter your address, order and it'll be delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Drizly also offers beer, wine and liquor.

Consider this the occasion to drink from a fancy coupe glass!

$45 AT MACY'S

This bestselling, compact Dash popcorn maker delivers a fresh, hot batch in minutes.

$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)

Stay comfy and stylish in a fashion-forward loungewear look. We love this ribbed lilac Eloquii set, featuring a duster top and matching flare pant with lettuce-edge hem.

$80 AT ELOQUII

$80 AT ELOQUII

Serve up a restaurant-quality charcuterie spread on this elegant wooden cheese board. It also comes with two knives and a slicer. It's currently 40% off!

$36 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $60)

These small stoneware glazed plates from Studio McGee's Target collection are perfect for appetizers and snacks.

$16 AT TARGET

This is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a chic bar cart. This trendy gold-finish design is on sale.

$72 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $100)

Watch Golden Globe-Nominated Films:

Best Actress nominee Andra Day stars as the legendary jazz singer in the Lee Daniels-directed film. 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' centers on Holiday becoming a target of the government in the '40s, in an effort to racialize the war on drugs.

Starring Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland' follows a woman who embarks on a nomadic journey through the American West. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, who made history as the first female director of Asian descent to be nominated in the Best Director category.

Regina King's 'One Night in Miami' is nominated for three awards, including Best Director for King. The film is a fictional account of one night in the '60s with cultural icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown.

Starring Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed, 'Sound of Metal' tells the story of a metal drummer who starts to lose his hearing.

The filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical sensation, 'Hamilton,' is nominated for two awards: Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Miranda.

The heartwarming Pixar movie, starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated.