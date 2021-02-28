Golden Globes 2021: How the Celebrities Are Getting Ready at Home

The 2021 Golden Globes are officially here!

Before the awards show kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC, ET's giving you an inside look at how the stars are getting ready at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tina Fey will be hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, while the nominees will appear virtually from around the world. This has challenged celebrity stylists, makeup artists and more to get extra creative with their fashion and beauty looks this year.

During a Golden Globes Stylists Roundtable earlier this week, Brad Goreski (who is styling Kaley Cuoco), said he believes that not having to get the stars ready to walk a red carpet presents an opportunity for glam teams to be "a little more imaginative."

"We have the ability to do something maybe a little bit more extravagant that we wouldn't necessarily do on a normal carpet," he said. "Because we will be in their homes, or wherever they're doing it virtually."

"This is a big nomination for Kaley," he said of the actress, who received two nominations for her role as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant. "She just said she wanted to have fun and a good time. We landed in a spot that she’s super, super happy about, and I can’t wait for people to see."

Erica Cloud, who is styling Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Awkwafina, explained that choosing looks amid a pandemic requires a balance between formality and what's appropriate. "In the case of the Globes, it is a celebration," she said. "It's everybody's work that's being honored."

"Dan is a big fashion lover," she added. "We will have fun with it and be outside of the box … there's color involved."

Others, like Kate Hudson's stylist, Sophie Lopez, admitted that the more laid-back event meant last-minute decisions. When asked to tease what Hudson would be wearing on Sunday, Lopez confessed, "We don’t know yet!"

"Very last-minute on this one," she said. "Hopefully we’ll have a dress at some point!"

Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen's stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, teased that they're "definitely going a little less out there than we would in person."

"Just because he is sitting in his living room," she joked, "and it is a little ridiculous to see somebody in, like, a bow tie and this whole thing."

Leslie Odom Jr.'s stylist, Avo Yermagyan, shared that in addition to the pandemic, he's also taking the nation's current political climate into consideration. He teased during the roundtable that he was going to pay tribute to his client's character in One Night in Miami.

"His performance really moved me," he gushed. "So I just really wanted to honor the tone of the film. They talk about cultural upheaval in the '60s, and a cultural awakening; which is something all of us faced this last year."

"I want to play into what the guys did," he added. "Not to over-intellectualize the styling, but they were change-makers in their time and they were irreverent, and I want to bring that to his look on [Sunday]."

Oh damn! It looks like @leslieodomjr is ready for One Night In Miami... but lucky for us we're going to see him tonight at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/rUJh3SIm4a — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

See how other stars are getting ready below: