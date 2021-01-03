Golden Globes 2021: All the Celebs Whose Families Joined Them

Thanks to the virtual aspect of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, this year's ceremony was a family affair.

As Hollywood's stars (digitally) came together to celebrate their latest accomplishments from the comforts of their homes and other safe and socially distant settings, many took the opportunity to attend the event with their families by their side.

Some stars, like Nicole Kidman, chose to make the evening an intimate one -- celebrating the night with her husband, Keith Urban,

and her two daughters. Minari director Lee Isaac Chung shared a heartfelt moment with his daughter as he accepted the award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language. Kate Hudson and Andra Day, on the other hand, spent the night in rooms surrounded by loved ones.

Scroll down to see the celebrities who spent the 2021 Golden Globes celebrating with their families.

Nicole Kidman

The star of The Undoing and nominee looked glamorous with her husband and two children as she attended this year's Golden Globes.

NBC

Kate Hudson

The 41-year-old actress -- who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy -- spent the evening happily surrounded by family, including her children, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Goldie Hawn and so many more.

NBC/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo

For his performance in I Know This Much Is True, Mark Ruffalo won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series -- and accepted it with an inspiring, emotional speech. However, it was also the celebration he shared with his wife and two children that made the moment even more memorable.

NBCUniversal

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke brought his wife and his two younger daughters onscreen during Ruffalo's acceptance speech, adding to the list of stars celebrating the evening with loved ones.

NBCUniversal

Andra Day

Andra Day -- who stars in the titular role for The United States vs. Billie Holiday -- accepted her Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in a room surrounded by her family

NBC

Lee Isaac Chung

Lee Isaac Chung -- the director behind Minari -- was joined by his young daughter in a heartfelt hug as he accepted the award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language.

NBCUniversal

Viola Davis

Viola Davis' daughter, Genesis, popped into the camera frame as the winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture was announced, joining the 55-year-old actress and her husband for the night.

NBCUniversal